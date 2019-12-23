Kangana Ranaut: Panga is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s biopic

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Panga. Kangana Ranaut in a still from Panga.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Panga in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, Ranaut talked about going the extra mile to portray Kabaddi player Jaya in Panga. She also opened up about working with Richa Chadha and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Remarking how the film is director Ashwiny’s biopic, Ranaut said, “I think this film found me. My struggles resonate with many, and I have been very vocal about my struggles. So, maybe Ashwiny ma’am saw that in me. I think this is her story. She just added Kabaddi to her story. Women, who become mothers, lose touch with their dreams. I’d say this is her biopic.”

Kangana Ranaut also spoke about women empowerment. She said, “The definition of women empowerment is different for different women. In the film industry, we have some of the most successful women and yet they think they need bigger male actors for their films to open well. We also have a heart, pancreas, eyes and ears like men. So, why do we count ourselves lesser than men. Why do we need any kind of validation?”

The actor revealed that she had to train quite a bit to portray Jaya in Panga.

“I was never into sports while growing up. So, I had to do a lot of prep for this film. I was a science student. I have read Harivansh Rai Bachchan while growing up. I had to learn the sport just like other actors, and I had to work a lot to get into a mother’s world,” she said.

Among other things, Kangana Ranaut talked about leaving Bollywood. She said, “When I came to the industry, I felt frightened seeing the way female actors were treated. Their intellectual growth, their wrinkles, their grey hair are frowned upon. Female actors’ careers come with a short shelf life. I would like to leave this profession on my terms, not because my wrinkles are frowned upon.”

Ranaut, meanwhile, didn’t hesitate to talk about the ‘pangas’ she has taken in the industry.

“I have had most fun taking pangas with people from the industry, as you know how charming they are. They will hug you, and will plan and plot behind your backs,” the Bollywood actor said.

Kangana Ranaut also opened up about the kind of chemistry she shares with her Panga co-star Richa Chadha. Ranaut said, “Both of us have different political ideologies. That doesn’t mean we can’t talk about other things. We discussed different teas and diets. We had a great time on set.”

Lastly, comparisons were made between director Krish and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari by the Bollywood actor.

“As an actor, I want the director to make the best film. But when you find that your director is lacking, I don’t know what to do. Manikarnika director left the film, whereas Ashwiny ma’am is very organised. It is a dream come true to have worked with Ashwiny ma’am. It is the best feeling to work with a director who gives you the film they promised,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Panga will release on January 24, 2020.

