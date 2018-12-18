Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: I love directing more than anything else

Kangana Ranaut, who will be returning to the big screen after a one-year gap, opened up about working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai.

Kangana, who has also directed portions of the movie, said that she loves directing more than anything else.

“I was telling my sister yesterday, ‘I don’t know what is it about me but I really love working as a technician.’ No actor wants to be out in the sun as opposed to being in the AC van. No actor wants to be among 80 sweaty people who are asking you 100 questions. No actor wants to do recce when they can sit conveniently in their luxury suites. I don’t know what is it about me that I am so comfortable in this job. There is nothing I love more than directing. Even though I don’t get to wear make-up or look like my star self or get any special treatment. It is absolutely a worker’s life to be honest, but there’s something so amazing about this job that I don’t know why people even consider this a job. It is so much fun. I think acting is more like a job but directing is a lot of fun. I hope I get more chances to do this. This seems like my first love,” Kangana said at the trailer launch of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Talking about how she took over the reins of directing at the last minute and whether the transformation affected the narrative, Kangana said, “As far as creative aspect is concerned, I want to give credit to the writers. The script never changed. I didn’t have to take anyone’s vision forward. I could use my own vision. I didn’t see any obstacle like that. But it is definitely difficult to step in someone else’s shoes. So, my future directing project would be easier than this.”

On playing Rani Laxmi Bai, the actor said that nothing could come even close to the image of the queen of Jhansi. “Nothing can match the larger-than-life image of Rani Laxmibai. Nothing can ever be good enough. If we match up to that image, that would be great,” Kangana said.

When asked about the release date of the historical drama, Kangana said that it was her idea to release the film around Republic Day. “It was my decision to come on Republic Day. I have driven everybody nuts for it. The VFX studio is currently a battleground,” the Manikarnika actor said.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also features Suresh Oberoi, Danny Dengzongpa, Ankita Lokhande and Atul Kulkarni among others in significant roles.