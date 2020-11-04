Kangana Ranaut on gaining 20 kilos for Thalaivi: Left my back severely damaged

Kangana Ranaut plays former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. (Photo: Twitter/kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut is back to her fit self after gaining 20 kilograms to play the titular role in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. The actor on Wednesday shared her latest photos on Twitter.

Stating that she has done every possible thing to execute a role to perfection, Kangana wrote, “I played the first superhuman girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body, a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking. In my 30s, I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and do Bharatanatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection.”

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Adding that she still has five more kilograms to lose, the Thalaivi star tweeted, “Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs aren’t budging. There are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine.”

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic on the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay with a screenplay by K V Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the 2020 sports film Panga.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd