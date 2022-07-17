Kangana Ranaut on Emergency: ‘My instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time’

Kangana Ranaut believes the “terms” from her quotes have become part of the pop culture. The actor, who commenced the shooting of her next project Emergency recently, is known for her unabashed statements and opinions.

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 5 in 2017 triggered a social media debate around terms like ‘nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia’ which she used for host Karan Johar and the star-kids in Bollywood.

Kangana told ANI, “I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.”

Kangana plays former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The makers released a teaser recently, and announced that the film has gone on floors. Kangana plays the lead role, along with donning the director’s hat. It is produced by her home banner Manikarnika Films.

Speaking about the changing audience sentiments, Kangana added, “They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience.”

Kangana credited the viewers for supporting projects with fresh content. She said, “It’s not that people don’t want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time.”

Kangana, whose last release Dhaakad bombed at the box office, is now looking forward to Emergency. Her transformation into Indira Gandhi has been done by Oscar-winner David Malinowski, who has worked on films such as Darkest Hour (2017), World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022).