Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad: ‘My character will live in me beyond the film’

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday turned emotional about her upcoming film Dhaakad as she is nearing the end of shoot. Kangana has been shooting the actioner in Budapest for weeks now. Taking to Instagram to post a picture from the shoot, Kangana wrote that her character in the film has left a long-lasting impact on her.

“As the shoot is about to come to an end,she will live in me beyond the film.. she will rise in spite of herself and her inner demon’s.” #agni #dhaakad,” Kangana wrote alongside the picture.

Dhaakad is touted as a spy thriller, helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. The film’s first schedule was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Earlier in a statement, Kangana Ranaut had said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen next in Thalaivi, a biopic on J.Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama

Emergency.