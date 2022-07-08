Kangana Ranaut claims Dhaakad is victim of ‘negative PR’, asks why people aren’t calling JugJugg Jeeyo and Gangubai Kathiawadi flops as well

Kangana Ranaut has suggested that reports about her latest film, Dhaakad, bombing at the box office have been motivated by a conscious campaign against her. She cited the example of other recent box office flops, and asked why nobody is talking about them.

Kangana posted her opinions on Instagram Stories, in response to comments made by Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut in an interview with the Indian Express. The producer had denied reports that he was forced to sell property in order to repay investors. “My producer @deepakmukut hasn’t sold his office. He even said he recovered all his costs yet negative PR don’t stop… if you want to attack Himmat toh rakho saamne se aane ki… Chillar mafia,” Kangana wrote.

Sharing a screengrab of a fringe website’s story calling films such as Radhe Shyam, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo and 83 box office flops, she added, “Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop… and no one is talking about these big disasters… any specific reason?”

Dhaakad, an action film directed by debutant Razneesh Ghai, made less than Rs 4 crore in its entire theatrical run, against a budget of Rs 85 crore. The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. JugJugg Jeeyo, on the other hand, has made more than Rs 70 crore in less than two weeks of release, while Gangubai Kathiawadi made over Rs 120 crore in its domestic box office run.

In his interview with the Indian Express, Deepak Mukut claimed to have recovered his costs with the film. “We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well made film. I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well. But according to us, we feel proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller, a genre less explored, with good conviction,” he had said.

He also denied reports of Dhaakad having difficulty in attracting potential streaming partners after flopping at the box office. He said that he had numerous offers, and in the end, the film was sold to ZEE5, where it is currently streaming. It’s worth pointing out that Dhaakad was distributed theatrically by Zee Studios.