Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: I don’t want to go and stand with tukde tukde gang

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next release Panga on January 24. The actor, who is known to speak her mind, was recently asked about Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal National University before the release of Chhapaak.

In an interview with Spotboye, Kangana said, “I think she is exercising her democratic right. She very well knows what she is doing. I should not have an opinion about what she is doing. It is not appropriate for me to say that she should have done this or that.”

She added, “I can say what I want to do. I definitely don’t want to go and stand with tukde gang. I don’t want to support anyone who wants to divide this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower those who don’t have this nation’s welfare in their mind. I don’t want to be with people who celebrate when a jawan dies. I can tell what I want, but I don’t want to comment on what she should have done.”

The interviewer further asked Kangana Ranaut about the way Chhapaak was boycotted by a certain section on Twitter because Deepika Padukone took a stand. Kangana then said that no one can resist a good film, so the boycotting of films doesn’t really amount to anything.

Kangana Ranaut, whose sister Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor, had earlier posted a video praising Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for doing Chhapaak.

“I and my entire family thank Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on this subject so that the victims of acid attacks find strength. Chhapaak is also a tight slap on the face of the perpetrators, who might have succeeded in their actions, but not intentions. The face that they managed to harm, this film will make sure the same face shines with pride today. I hope in this new year, the sale of acid is stopped and we become free of acid attacks. I send all my wishes to the team of Chhapaak,” Kangana said in the video.

