Kangana Ranaut on Covid-19 recovery: Virus gives fake sense of recovery, beware of relapse

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a video detailing her experience with Covid-19 and her recovery process. She emphasised that Covid-19 gives a false sense of recovery and those recovering should rest properly.

Sharing her experience of fighting the virus, Kangana said, “I am here to talk about my experience of recovering from coronavirus. Covid-19 is like ‘sardi-zukaam’ – (common cold) as I had told you all earlier, that has been my experience, but while fighting and recovering from Covid, many shocking things happened to me, something I’ve never experienced before. I have always seen that when you are ill, once you start recovering, it is a perpetual journey forward. But, in the case of coronavirus, it is a fake sense of recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

She added, “Only after a day or two of testing negative for corona, I felt I could do everything, like working out and shooting with colleagues and talking to friends, as I could do earlier. But when I stepped out to do those things, I started feeling like there was a relapse, I was not really well. I was again bed-ridden, and at a point, I felt like I couldn’t get out of bed. My throat was bad again and I felt feverish again too.”

The Manikarnika actor added, “This virus is quite unpredictable, as it attacks our body we don’t know how our body reacts as it is a genetically modified virus, and mutes our natural body response. Many people are even losing their lives because of it.”

“Hence it is very important to have a full recovery. While fighting the virus I’ve spoken to many doctors and I have realised that one should not underestimate resting during the recovery period. So continue resting and getting better,” she concluded.

The Panga actor had tested positive for Covid-19 in May. On being diagnosed with Covid-19, she shared that she had quarantined herself and said that Covid-19 is “nothing but a small time flu that got too much press.” Her post was allegedly deleted by the photo-sharing app for giving out misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi has been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Besides Thalaivi, the actor has Tejas, Dhaakad, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.