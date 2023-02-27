Kangana Ranaut says she was ‘declared mad’ when she refused to dance at weddings, visit heroes at night: ‘They tried to jail me’

Kangana Ranaut again took to social media to call out a section of Bollywood, which she claims is out to get her. This time around, while promoting the idea of self-respect and claiming she made her own path in the industry without any external help, the actor stated that the Hindi film industry cast her aside as she refused to comply with their commands.

One of her tweets read, “Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me (This sad industry called my attitude my arrogance just because I did not want to do item numbers and dance at weddings. Because I did not want to visit any heroe’s room late at night just because they wanted me to).”

Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2023

Further calling herself a person of integrity, she continued in a second tweet, “Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain, lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye, maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai, rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll, no one should blame me (They want me to bend down to their ways, but they don’t understand that I don’t want this fame bit. I have worked hard and have mortgaged everything to make the one film I wanted to make).”

While some people in the comments section supported Kangana, others questioned some of her earlier choices, quoting the time when she was said to be dating former actor Aditya Pancholi.

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped the filming of her directorial Emergency, a political drama wherein she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.