Kangana Ranaut on Aryan Khan’s arrest: ‘This will make him realise consequences of his actions’

After Hrithik Roshan extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust case, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared that we must not “glorify” one’s “mistakes.”

Kangana wrote in her Instagram story, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence…. We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them … I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions…. Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.”

Earlier on Thursday, Hrithik Roshan wrote a note of support for Aryan Khan on Instagram. He wrote, “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love.”

The War actor concluded, “These moments are the makers of your tomorrow. And tomorrow is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man. Oct 7, 2021.”

Celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Suniel Shetty among others have also extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family.