Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Kangana Ranaut faces flak for comment on CAA protests

At the trailer launch of her movie Panga, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut gave her take on the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2019 1:26:58 pm
kangana ranaut caa At the trailer launch of her film Panga, Kangana Ranaut spoke about protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (Photo: Instagram/teamkanganaranaut).

At the trailer launch of Panga, Kangana Ranaut was asked about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Commenting on it, the Bollywood actor said people should not vandalise public property and added, “Only three to four per cent of people pay taxes.” Her comment on taxpayers didn’t go down well with many including the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Reacting on her comment, Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote, “Even daily labourers pay indirect taxes when they buy something cheap like salt or a matchbox. They even pay taxes when they go to watch a film and are responsible for the income of actors. Now think who is dependent on whom?” He also mentioned that the country is not dependent on taxes paid by 3 % of people.

Speaking about CAA protests at the trailer launch of Panga on Monday, Kangana Ranaut had said, “When you are demonstrating, the first thing that is important is people don’t take to violence. In our country, only three to four per cent of people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? That should be looked into because one bus costs a lot. It’s not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many who are dying of malnutrition, so it’s not correct for people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. This is my personal opinion.”

Also read | Panga trailer launch live updates

“We are still hanging on to pre-Independence era. During that time, going on strikes against people who had captured us and not paying taxes was really cool. Isn’t it democracy if someone has gained power on the basis of what they wrote in the manifesto, and, today, they are fulfilling that? So, you can’t be a sore loser,” Ranaut added.

Also read | Rajinikanth, Kangana and others react on CAA unrest

On the other hand, quite a few Bollywood celebrities, like Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Varun Grover and Konkana Sen Sharma among others, have raised their voice against the act.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement