Kangana Ranaut faces flak for comment on CAA protests

At the trailer launch of Panga, Kangana Ranaut was asked about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Commenting on it, the Bollywood actor said people should not vandalise public property and added, “Only three to four per cent of people pay taxes.” Her comment on taxpayers didn’t go down well with many including the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Reacting on her comment, Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote, “Even daily labourers pay indirect taxes when they buy something cheap like salt or a matchbox. They even pay taxes when they go to watch a film and are responsible for the income of actors. Now think who is dependent on whom?” He also mentioned that the country is not dependent on taxes paid by 3 % of people.

हिंसा और पब्लिक प्रोपर्टी को नुक़सान पहुँचाना तो हर हाल में ग़लत है, यह इंसानियत और क़ानून दोनो के ख़िलाफ़ है. ..

पर यह देश सिर्फ़ 3% लोगों के टैक्स पर dependent नहीं है. एक सामान्य नौकरीपेशा, यहाँ तक कि एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर से लेकर अरबपति तक, देश में हर आदमी टैक्स देता है. 1/3 https://t.co/nCHv3tnX4e — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

एक दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी जब बाज़ार से माचिस या नमक का पैकेट ख़रीदकर लाता है तो टैक्ससहित क़ीमत देकर आता है. चंद अरबपतियों से मिलने वाला इनकम टैक्स ही केवल टैक्स नहीं होता है. 2/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

और हाँ! एक सामान्य दिहाड़ी मज़दूर भी…जब सिनेमा देखने जाता है तो …फ़िल्मी सितारों की करोड़ों की कमाई में योगदान भी देता है और इस देश के लिए टैक्स भी देता है. अब सोचिए कौन किस पर dependent है?

3/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

Speaking about CAA protests at the trailer launch of Panga on Monday, Kangana Ranaut had said, “When you are demonstrating, the first thing that is important is people don’t take to violence. In our country, only three to four per cent of people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? That should be looked into because one bus costs a lot. It’s not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many who are dying of malnutrition, so it’s not correct for people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. This is my personal opinion.”

The way Bollywood celebs are concerned about buses like they actually use them 😭 https://t.co/NNKyWn4i90 — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) December 24, 2019

The vicious secular lobby will come after Kangana but everyone knows what she means and what she means is an indisputable logic. The trolling will be done because they can’t dispute Kangana as they are on the side of violent Satan. https://t.co/AeaDBtPAEL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 24, 2019

Also some people need to be told about Direct Taxes and Indirect taxes. The entire country, including someone who just buys one soap a year, pays for every public property through these two taxes. So SHUT THE FUCK UP!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 24, 2019

“We are still hanging on to pre-Independence era. During that time, going on strikes against people who had captured us and not paying taxes was really cool. Isn’t it democracy if someone has gained power on the basis of what they wrote in the manifesto, and, today, they are fulfilling that? So, you can’t be a sore loser,” Ranaut added.

On the other hand, quite a few Bollywood celebrities, like Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Varun Grover and Konkana Sen Sharma among others, have raised their voice against the act.

