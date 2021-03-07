Kangana Ranaut on 7 years of Queen: ‘It’s not just a film for me, but an explosion of everything I deserved’

Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen released on March 7 in 2014. The actor is celebrating seven years of her hit film’s release. Kangana, who is quite vocal on her social media, shared a series of tweets remembering the film and her struggles back then.

The Queen star tweeted, “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release. Signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York.” In her next post she wrote, “Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever; marked the birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen.”

Kangana also added, “Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved (that) was kept away from me for 10 long years. Everything came all at once, it was overwhelming. I truly believe what is ours no one can take away, hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen.”

See Kangana Ranaut on 7 years of Queen here:

The Vikas Bahl directorial Queen was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. The film also starred Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles. The plotline follows the story of Rani Mehra, a Punjabi girl from New Delhi who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiancé calls off their wedding.

On the work front, Kangana has completed the Mumbai schedule of her upcoming film Tejas, and will be moving on to shoot other portions of the actioner in Delhi and Rajasthan. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana was last seen in the 2020 release Panga.