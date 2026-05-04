Kangana Ranaut offered to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP? Actor reacts to viral post

Be it in Bollywood or the political domain, Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from speaking her mind, nor has she minced words when calling out those she believes are against her. The actor-politician recently tore into a social media meme page that peddled misinformation about her, calling one of its posts problematic and derogatory.

On Sunday, April 3, an Instagram meme page called Naughtyworld shared a post falsely attributing certain remarks to Kangana that she apparently never made. The post mentioned that the actor-politician had offered to marry Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli Congress MP, if he jumped ship to the BJP. “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh mein unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon (If Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, I am ready to marry him),” she was quoted as saying.

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Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘fake news’

The page did not stop there and took to the description box to emphasise that Kangana Ranaut had actually passed the remarks. Mentioning that Kangana had drawn attention on social media once again with a “bold and slightly unexpected remark,” Naughtyworld affirmed that she “reportedly said she would ‘marry’ Rahul Gandhi if he joins the BJP.” The page added, “The comment quickly went viral across social media, with people debating whether it was sarcasm, a political dig, or just classic Kangana-style drama.”

However, the actor-politician, who currently serves as an MP in the Lok Sabha, representing the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh as a BJP member, did not let the so-called “meme” go unchallenged. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana called out the post, which she found distasteful, and the page that created it.

An Instagram meme page recently stated that Kangana Ranaut had offered to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP. An Instagram meme page recently stated that Kangana Ranaut had offered to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP.

She also pointed out that this was just another instance of women being disrespected in public, no matter their position. “How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics. Shame on those who are spreading these fake news,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘tapori’ remark against Rahul Gandhi

Just a few weeks ago, Kangana Ranaut had made some sharp attacks on Rahul Gandhi. Slamming him for his alleged behaviour with other MPs, she told news agency ANI in March, “We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a ‘tapori‘ (rowdy) and heckles those giving interviews. He should see his sister’s conduct and behaviour, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame.”

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As usual, her comments stirred controversy and politicians like Supriya Shrinate, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Uday Bhanu Chib, and Sukhdeo Bhagat slammed her for them. Subsequently, she doubled down and defended her remarks. Maintaining that she harbours “respect for everybody,” Kangana stated that it didn’t mean she had to glorify the Leader of the Opposition’s stature.

“I have respect for everybody. But I cannot pretend unnecessarily to put a crown on his head, which he doesn’t deserve. Why should I glorify him? Is that the standard of opposition that we are setting and the standard of conduct that we’re talking about? In Mumbai, a tapori is someone who may not have the formal etiquette,” she told the news agency.

Disclaimer: This information is based on unverified social media claims and does not constitute official statements or verified news. Readers are encouraged to exercise discretion when consuming content originating from viral social media sources.