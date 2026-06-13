Kangana Ranaut says she has ‘nothing against’ Diljit Dosanjh years after their public feud

After being embroiled in an ugly war of words on social media once, actor-director Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have locked horns once again, but this time at the box office. Interestingly, Kangana’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, helmed by Manoj Tapadia, and Diljit’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, hit the screens together on Friday, June 12, giving their once-fuming public feud a new dimension.

Kangana Ranaut says she has ‘nothing against’ Diljit Dosanjh

However, during a recent interview, Kangana maintained that she held no personal grudges against Diljit, and what happened previously was merely two people sparring over differing opinions. Mentioning that she hasn’t even met him in real life so far, the four-time National Award-winning actor noted that she wasn’t opposed to the possibility either. “We are not against each other. We just had contradictory opinions about a certain event,” she told NDTV.