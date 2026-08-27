Kangana Ranaut says she’s ‘not a puppet’ of BJP, calls herself a ‘hugely desirable actress’

Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions for a long time now but ever since she got associated with the BJP, and became an Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in 2024, it has often been seen that her statements are not always in line with her party. In a recent interview, Kangana said she is “not a puppet” of the party and said that there is a possibility that the party won’t stand with her in the future. She also said that she is still called a “hugely desirable actress” by many directors and added that she would be more interested in playing age-appropriate roles that get cast opposite “some Khan or a Kumar.”

‘I am not a puppet; BJP might not stand with me tomorrow’

In a chat with Doordarshan, Kangana was asked if her statements are her personal remarks or BJP’s official statements. She said, “It’s not like I want to drift from my party, but at the same time, I feel when there is a lot of noise, then you have to scream to get heard. So I tend to give some strong statements. I intentionally don’t want to deviate, but if I do sometimes, as an individual, one must keep in mind that I am not a puppet. BJP is with me today; they might not be there tomorrow. I have been an MP for 2 years. My career as an actor has been going on for 20 years. I have had an identity for 20 years.”

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Kangana implied that she is more well-known as an actor than as a politician and said that if she were to say something, then the media would listen. “If I want to say something, then the press will gather around me and listen to what I have to say. Maybe today I don’t exist individually, but my thoughts are my own. They can’t stop existing by themselves immediately. My alignment with the party is quite natural so I don’t have to put anything on. But I am sure things might go haywire sometimes, which might have bothered them, but I am still new, and I am still learning,” she said.

‘I am a hugely desirable actress’

When asked about her future plans for the next 10 years and if she sees herself as a politician with a strong designation, or continuing her career in the movies, she said, “It is very difficult to answer, considering the kind of uncertainties that exist in today’s times.” She was also asked if she has a fear of not getting a ticket from Mandi during the next elections, and she said, “It is not a fear of mine because… There are lots of issues that I speak about now. I have moved beyond individualism to altruism. But at the same time, I don’t have a fear that my identity will be lost. I am a filmmaker, a writer, and I absolutely love my job.”

Kangana then went on to speak about how she is still called a “hugely desirable actress” and said, “I am a hugely desirable actress for so many directors. So many of them are just waiting. They ask me, ‘Why did you leave the industry?’ There’s lots to do in life.” She was asked if she would get hired by Bollywood’s major production houses if she were to go back to the movies full time. Kangana said that she has already rejected them in the past.

‘Playing age-appropriate roles better than getting cast with some Khan or Kumar’

“I have already rejected them. I refused to go to award functions. At one point, I used to get 100 calls because my films were such that if they didn’t give me the best actor award, then they would get shamed. CEOs of certain publications have come to my house and begged and said that they would get fired if I didn’t come for their award function,” she said and added that she has her own production house and has directed films like Manikarnika and Emergency.

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She also brought up films like Thalaivii, where she played the role of J Jayalalithaa. “I think those roles are age-appropriate for me. I think to play those roles, you have to have a certain demeanour, age and personality, so I think that works better for me than to play a heroine next to some Khan or Kumar,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in her own production, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which flopped at the box office. Her last hit at the theatres was 2019’s Manikarnika, which earned Rs 142 cr worldwide, as per Sacnilk. She will next be seen in Queen 2, which is a sequel of her 2014 hit.