Kangana Ranaut not a part of the Aadai Hindi remake

While rumours were abuzz that Kangana Ranaut was approached to star in the Hindi remake of Aadai, producer Arun Pandian, who holds the remake rights of the Amala Paul-starrer for all languages, has clarified those reports were untrue.

A press release affirms that the makers hadn’t initiated talks with the Manikarnika actor.

Further, the statement reads, “A&P Groups is venturing into Bollywood with the critically acclaimed, Aadai and it is a perfect story for the Indian and international audience. The project will go on floors soon, and will be remade in Hindi with a leading popular star.”

Aadai director Rathna Kumar, a few days ago, in a Facebook post had revealed that he’d be helming the Hindi remake as well. But Arun Pandian’s press release says the director and the cast are yet to be finalised. For now, Rathna Kumar is penning the screenplay of Thalapathy 64, along with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Aadai revolves around the story of Kamini, a free-spirited girl who lives life on her terms.