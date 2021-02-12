A bruised Kangana Ranaut says ‘bring it on’ after 14 hours of ‘non stop action’ for Dhaakad

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is working tirelessly for her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Posting a photo from the set of the film, Ranaut shared on Twitter that she has been working in night shift for 10 days.

Kangana shared on Twitter, “10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief ⁦@RazyGhai⁩ be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga.. Well I am all yours ….. bring it on #Dhaakad.”

10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief ⁦@RazyGhai⁩ be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..

Well I am all yours ….. bring it on #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/8aswVi7Lce — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Kangana Ranaut had previously shared a message for the film’s director Razneesh Ghai on Twitter and mentioned that many top filmmakers of Hindi cinema started their respective careers with her.

“Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad,” she wrote.

The shoot of Dhaakad is underway in Sarni area of Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. As per a PTI report, Congress leaders in the district had threatened that they would not allow Kangana to shoot if she did not apologise to farmers for her tweets.

However, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, “Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behan-beti (sister and daughter) Kangana. She won’t face any problem.” Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana’s upcoming films include Thalaivi, Tejas, the period film on Indira Gandhi and the second instalment of Manikarnika.