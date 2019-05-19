Kangana Ranaut impresses with her new looks at Cannes Film Festival

After impressing her fans with the long, trailing gown, Kangana Ranaut is back in two more looks in the French Riviera city of Cannes. Kangana appeared in a white crop top and she paired it with a matching skirt.

The photos were uploaded on the Instagram account of her digital team.

In other photos, she can be seen standing on a yacht in a gorgeous Ralph & Russo dress.

Earlier, Kangana’s look at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet evoked a lot of awe among onlookers.

This is Kangana’s second year at Cannes. Last year, too, she was there as a part of the Grey Goose team and stunned everyone with her sartorial choices.

This year, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and others are also present in the coastal city.

Television sensation Hina Khan also graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time. She is there to present the first look of her film Lines.

On the big screen, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika in the titular role of Rani of Jhansi.