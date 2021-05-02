Kangana Ranaut: ‘Never done conventional films still I’m the top leading actress. It’s a case study on its own’

Kangana Ranaut celebrated 15 years of being in the industry, spoke about turning down Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Did you know that Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture was earlier offered to Kangana Ranaut? Well, yes. Kangana Ranaut, while walking down the memory lane to celebrate 15 years in Bollywood, revealed to the Times of India that she turned down The Dirty Picture because she “failed to see the opportunity” in it.

However, little did she know that the film will go on to become Vidya’s best performance in her career. Kangana praised Vidya and said, “I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film.”

The actor added that whatever she is today, is because of the unconventional choices she made over the years. “I was not given anything on the platter. A dialogue in my upcoming film goes, ‘If life gave me an ounce, I gave it back a pound’ and similarly, I made so much from my off-beat films! I became a mainstream star from parallel or off-beat films only,” she said.

“I have completely made the most of my opportunities, multiplied the outcome of my opportunities into another proportion altogether. I have never done one of those conventional films of Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even Dharma Productions, YRF or any of the Khans’ films. I have done none of that but still, I’m the top leading actress who has made a name for herself. It is a case study on its own. Though I failed to see the opportunity in The Dirty Picture, I don’t regret it,” Kangana concluded.

Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster. Since then, she has been part of many pathbreaking films including Queen, Manikarnika and others. Now, the actor is waiting for the release of Thalaivi, a film inspired by the life of late actor-politician Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed due to Covid-19 surge in India.