Kangana Ranaut movies on Netflix: The Playlist

Kangana Ranaut is known as one of the best actors in Hindi cinema. With three National Film Awards to her name, Kangana has time and again proven that she is a stellar performer. The actor made her debut in 2006 and 13 years later, she is one of the most sought after actors in Hindi cinema.

Here are all the Kangana Ranaut films that can easily be streamed on Netflix.

Queen

The Vikas Bahl film is still known as one of Kangana Ranaut’s best performances. She played a naive girl named Rani who goes for her honeymoon alone after her wedding gets called off. On a trip to Paris and Amsterdam., Rani finds her true self. Queen won Kangana many accolades including the National Film Award for Best Actress. Amit Trivedi’s soundtrack for Queen is still loved by his fans.

Tanu Weds Manu

This 2012 film was Kangana Ranaut’s first collaboration with director Aanand L Rai. She starred in the film alongside R Madhavan and the two later also worked on the film’s sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Tanu Weds Manu became successfully largely because of word of mouth.

Fashion

Fashion won Kangana Ranaut her first National Film Award. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial had her playing a model who becomes a drug addict. Her rise and fall in the fashion industry is an important subplot of the film. The film’s leading lady was Priyanka Chopra but it can be safely said that Kangana stole the show.

Rangoon

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial starred Kangana Ranaut alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film was praised for Kangana’s performance and even though it did not break any box office records, it was loved by Vishal Bhardwaj fans.

Life in a Metro

Life in a Metro starred an ensemble cast and saw Kangana Ranaut alongside Kay Kay Menon, Sharman Joshi and others. The Anurag Basu directorial had a lovely soundtrack composed by Pritam and is still remembered for its tracks.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Prachi Desai alongside Kangana Ranaut. Directed by Milan Luthria, the 2010 film was based on an underworld don in the city of Mumbai. Kangana played a movie star in the film and it was a box office success.

Katti Batti

In this Nikkhil Advani directorial, Kangana Ranaut starred alongside Imran Khan. The film was a love story that gets complicated due to difficult circumstances. The film received largely negative reviews at the time of its release. Katti Batti was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Tezz

Directed by Priyadarshan, Tezz starred Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Sameera Reddy and Kangana Ranaut among others. Mohanlal had a cameo in the film. Tezz was based on the 1975 Japanese film titled The Bullet Train.