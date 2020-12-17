Kangana Ranaut: Most Sikhs are against me

Kangana Ranaut also had a Twitter spat with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has said that due to her frequent outbursts, she has offended a variety of people across the board. The actor said that since she has been speaking about nepotism in Bollywood, the film industry has sidelined her.

Similarly, Kangana said she has been speaking against reservations and also clashed with the Karni Sena, so “most Hindus” and Rajputs, respectively, hate her.

She added, “I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis…So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated ❤️.”

Kangana Ranaut hogged headlines during the farmers’ protests due to her pro-government stand. The farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been protesting against the new farm laws passed by the Parliament.

Kangana also had a Twitter spat with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has been supporting the farmers.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga earlier this year. She is all set to portray the role of actor-politician Jayalalithaa in a biopic called Thalaivi. The filming of the biopic was wrapped up this month.

