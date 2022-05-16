scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut explains what ‘Bollywood bimbo’ means, mocks Ananya Panday’s ‘talent’ of touching her nose with tongue. Watch

Kangana Ranaut poked fun at Ananya Panday's 'talent' on The Kapil Sharma Show. She even mocked her by mimicking her voice.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 9:45:09 am
kangana ranaut makes fun of ananya pandayKangana Ranaut took a jibe at Ananya Panday.

Kangana Ranaut’s unfiltered appearance on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was full of her confessions about Bollywood, including taking a jibe at many stars. And one such was Ananya Panday. Kangana was there promoting her latest movie Dhaakad, along with co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai.

As part of the social media post-mortem segment, host Kapil Sharma asks Kangana what ‘Bolly-bimbo’ meant. In her reply, Kangana, without taking Ananya’s name, mimicked her by touching her nose with her tongue. According to Kangana, those who say “I can touch my tongue to my nose” are Bolly bimbos.

Also read |Kangana Ranaut calls many Bollywood scripts ‘inferior’, says actors are not relatable: ‘Dekhne me lagte hai uble hue ande’

Fans were reminded of Ananya, who had earlier done the same on The Kapil Sharma Show, calling it her “talent” which even got her trolled.

Kangana Ranaut has often attacked Karan Johar and the star kids he’s introduced in Bollywood. Ananya was also launched by KJo in Student of the Year 2 (2019).

Kangana and Karan’s spat started when she appeared on his Koffee With Karan in 2017, and called him ‘movie mafia’. Kangana has also claimed that Bollywood’s biggies have conspired to ban her from the film industry.

Also read |Kangana Ranaut on North vs South debate: ‘Save our screens from international films, do not fight among yourselves’

Kangana recently told YouTuber Siddharth Kannan that casting was a “very big problem for me, for my films.” She added that even during the promotions, there are several people who belong to a “certain group” and they admit that if they are seen with Kangana they would get boycotted from the said group. “Woh khud keh dete hain ki hum log wahan se boycott ho jayenge (They say so themselves that they will get boycotted). On every level, it is a challenge.”

