Kangana Ranaut: Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish her followers a Merry Christmas. Ranaut tweeted, “Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals.”

Kangana also shared photos of herself and her nephew as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

In another tweet, she mentioned, “Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner.”

Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a few photos as she prepared for her upcoming movie Dhaakad, a spy thriller. She posted pictures of herself getting measured for prosthetics required for the film.

Earlier this month, Kangana wrapped up the J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. She had tweeted, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”

Thalaivi will release in 2021.