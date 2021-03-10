Kangana Ranaut meets Prakash Javadekar, discusses discrimination against outsiders in Bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is a self-confessed flagbearer of outsiders in Bollywood, on Wednesday met Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and raised the issue of “discrimination” against artistes outside the film families.

Kangana took to Instagram to share two pictures with the minister. She captioned the pictures, writing, “Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance sir.”

Kangana met the union minister in Delhi where she is shooting for Ronnie Screwvala-backed actioner Tejas, in which she plays a soldier. The actor has said Tejas is a tribute to the country’s armed forces. The film is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara, who has also penned the screenplay.

Much before Tejas, however, Kangana has two releases, both this year. She will be seen in Thalaivi, the biopic of late Jayalalithaa. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi stars Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Madhoo. The film will arrive on April 23.

While, action film Dhaakad will release in theatres on October 1. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, and has been helmed by Razi Ghai. Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana.