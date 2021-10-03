Kangana Ranaut in awe after meeting real-life Air Force officers on Tejas set, see photo

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared her happiness over her “brief” meeting with a few real-life Air Force officers on the set of her film Tejas. Kangana is playing a Sikh Air Force pilot in the film, being directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Share a series of photos on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas …. They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it … this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…. Jai Hind.”

Kangana Ranaut began shooting for Tejas in August. Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates women in uniform, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Kangana’s first look from Tejas was unveiled on her birthday in March. The actor has also been giving a glimpse into how hard she has been training for the film. To attain a certain physique and agility needed to play her role, she has claimed that she is going through “army training”.