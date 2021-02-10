Kangana Ranaut: Many leading filmmakers started their careers with me

Kangana Ranaut shared that many of India's leading filmmakers started their career with her. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to share a note about Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai, and mentioned that many top filmmakers of Hindi cinema started their respective careers with her. She did not mention any of the directors by name.

Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad.”

Kangana had earlier shared a post on Twitter where she spoke about her range on screen. She tweeted, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

Later, she also compared her actions to Hollywood actor Marlon Brando. She shared, “I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars.”

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming films include Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, the film on Indira Gandhi and the second instalment of Manikarnika.