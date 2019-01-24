Toggle Menu
Manikarnika early celeb reviews: Manoj Kumar, Siddharth Mahadevan and others laud Kangana Ranaut’s film

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has received positive reviews from celebrities. The Krish and Kangana Ranaut directorial is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut plays fierce warrior Rani Laxmi Bai in the period drama.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is all set to hit screens on January 25, is already garnering positive reviews from celebrities across different spheres.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar praised Ranaut’s performance in the film by saying that Kangana was born to play the character of Rani Laxmi Bai onscreen. He attended the special screening of Manikarnika in Mumbai.

He also shared his views about the period drama and said, “Ittihas ke panno me soyi hui Maharani Jhansi ko Kangana ne fir jeevit kar diya. Aur ye lagta hai ki Kangana shayad is role ko karne ke liye paida hui thi. Sabne accha kaam kiya hai, par Kangana ne Har Har Mahadev ke sath, Rani Jhansi ko fir jeevit kar diya.”

It translates to, “Kangana has immortalized Rani Laxmi Bai once again who was lost in the history books. I think Kangana Ranaut was born to play this character onscreen. Everybody has done a great job in the film, but Kangana has immortalized the character of Rani Laxmi Bai onscreen.”

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev took to his twitter handle and wrote, “#Manikarnika epitomizes valour, commitment & passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation’s history & its struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations. -Sg @KanganaFanClub @prasoonjoshi_”

The ensemble cast of Manikarnika includes Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Kamaal R Khan called Kangana the best actress and wrote, “First of all thanks to brave #KangnaRanaut so I came to know more about our freedom fighters who were fighting as Indians only against the invaders but today politicians have divided us by Religions for vote banks. #Manikarnika is a brilliant film and #Kangana is the best actress.”

Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth Mahadevan also lauded the film. On his Instagram account, he shared, “At the special screening of #Manikarnika … Take a bow @team_kangana_ranaut !!! This sort of performance has never been seen in Indian Cinema. Had the honor to meet the great @sadhguru . Blessed to be a part of it.” (sic)

MissMalini also heaped praise on the film, and tweeted, “Just watched #Manikarnika, #KanganaRanaut has nailed it AGAIN. What an epic movie. Feel like reading more about Jhansi Ki Rani now. Excellent action, drama, history and hunger for change. Let’s tell more stories about the women that shaped the history of India. It’s time.”

Manikarnika is helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut.

