No pressure to postpone Manikarnika release: Kangana Ranaut on clash with Thackeray

The makers of Thackeray might have averted the box office clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India through negotiations, but they haven’t made any attempt to get Kangana Ranaut change the release date of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actor-director has revealed.

Earlier, Thackeray, Cheat India and Manikarnika were supposed to battle it out at the box office on January 25, but last week, the makes of both Thackeray and Cheat India announced their clash would be avoided as Hashmi’s film would now come on January 18.

At the launch of Manikarnika’s new song titled “Vijayi Bhava” on Wednesday evening, Ranaut was asked if she was ever approached by the Thackeray team to change its release date, the actor replied, “No one told us any such thing. Neither anyone told us to postpone the release date nor there was any kind of pressure on us. In fact, no one even approached us. So, we are very happy that we have a sort of a big window, there is a vacation. It’s a kind of a festive release. So, two films can easily come.

“So far, nobody has pressured us. It will become wrong to say that someone has approached us or pressured us into doing something that we don’t want to do,” she said.

Manikarnika, which also has Ranaut making her debut as a director, is the biopic of Rani Laxmi Bai – Jhansi ki Rani. It also stars Ankita Lokhande ans Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles. Its script has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad, of Baahubali fame, while the dialogues have been written by Prasoon Joshi.