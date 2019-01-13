Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra: I would definitely like to do a movie with her again

Kangana Ranaut has been busy promoting her upcoming project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor, who is going to play the titular character in the film, expressed her wish to work with Priyanka Chopra again in a recent interview with Pinkvilla.

Referring to Priyanka as a tough girl who can “kick butts”, Kangana said, “I would definitely like to do (a movie with Priyanka). We have done a film called Krrish 3 together where she was playing a homely girl but I think if we both are like supergirls or something, that would work. Me and Priyanka can kick some butts. Essentially she is very like that person, she can kick butts, she is quite tough.”

The actors had previously shared screen space in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3 and in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Fashion.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Manikarnika, which also marks her debut as a director.

The film is set to clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray. On the clash, Kanagana said,”We are very happy that we have a sort of a big window, there is a vacation. It’s a kind of a festive release. So, two films can easily come. So far, nobody has pressured us. It will be wrong to say that someone has approached us or pressured us into doing something that we don’t want to do.”

Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Its script has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, while the dialogues have been written by Prasoon Joshi. The film will release on January 25.