Its Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan this Republic Day, Manikarnika to clash with Super 30

The makers of Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce the release date of the film. The film will hit the theaters on January 25, 2019. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is also slated to release on the same day.

kangana ranaut, hrithik roshan film to release on same date Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 will release on January 25, 2019.
Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited period drama Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi has finally got a release date. The film will hit the theaters on January 25, 2019. Interestingly, the box office will face the biggest clash of the year between Kangana and Hrithik Roshan on Republic Day 2019 as Hrithik’s Super 30 is slated to release on the same day. Considering all the hullabaloo the Hrithik-Kangana controversy has managed to create, it will be interesting to see whose story will pull the audience to the theaters.

The makers of Manikarnika took to social media to announce the release date of the film. “खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी…@ZeeStudios_ & producer @KamalJain_TheKJ proudly announce the release date of the most-anticipated magnum opus, #Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi on January 25, 2019,⚔️,” read the latest tweet of Zee Studios official Twitter handle. The National award-winning director Krish’s directorial stars Kangana in the titular role. She will be bringing the valiant story of Rani Lakshmi Bai who fought the British colonisers for the independence of India.

Talking about the film, Kangana has earlier told media, “This movie is sure to instill a feeling of pride among the people. There is no love story angle in the film,” Manikarnika was marred in controversy for “tampering with historical facts” and “indecent portrayal” of Rani Laxmibai. Clearing his stance, producer of the film, Kamal Jain said, “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”

Also starring Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi, the period drama was earlier scheduled for November 29, 2018 release but was postponed due to some unfinished portion of the movie. However, the release date of Hrithik starrer biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar was announced early in this year on January 25.

