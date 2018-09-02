Producer Kamal Jain on Manikarnika controversy: Kangana Ranaut is the best person to take over the mantle

Producer Kamal Jain issued a statement on the on-going controversy around Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi. Producer Kamal Jain issued a statement on the on-going controversy around Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi.

The Manikarnika controversy is taking a new turn with each passing day. Now, the film’s producer Kamal Jain has said the decision to give directorial responsibilities to Kangana Ranaut was a well-thought-out move, taken with the support of the entire crew.

In a statement, Kamal Jain said, “After the last schedule was over, we saw the lineup of the film. On seeing it, we decided that apart from the patchwork, we also needed a few additional scenes. Once the scenes were written, we approached Kangana for additional dates. But Krish had moved on to his next project by then. Given how driven and creatively involved Kangana Ranaut has been on this project since its inception, we realised that she would be the best person to take over the mantle. Hence, there is no hijacking of the project and whatever decisions are being taken are with the full support of the producer and the studio.”

The controversy started when a clap-board photo from the sets of Manikarnika, with Kangana Ranaut’s name as director, went viral on social media. There were reports that director Krish Jagarlamudi had left the project due to the actor’s interference.

Also read | Sonu Sood responds to Kangana Ranaut’s remarks: Constantly playing the woman card is ridiculous

Later, actor Sonu Sood walked out of the project. While Kangana stated the reason behind Sonu’s exit was his reluctance to work under a woman director, Sonu in an interview to indianexpress.com claimed that the gender of the director was not an issue but competence was.

Addressing the same issue, Kamal said, “While we managed to get matching dates from Danny Denzongpa, Jishu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande and others, we got stuck on Sonu Sood’s combination dates and continuity look as he has grown a beard for Simmba. Hence, we had to let him go, Zeeshan Ayub now plays the character of Sadashiv.”

The producer further said that the entire team of Manikarnika is committed to release the film on January 25, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd