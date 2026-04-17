Kangana Ranaut says she has ‘made peace’ with ‘superficial’ Karan Johar; refused work with SRK

When Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism” during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2017, her statement became a major topic of discussion in Bollywood, with debates on groupism and favouritism in the industry—issues that continue to resurface even today. Following the episode, relations between Kangana and Karan soured, with both expressing their discontent on social media. Years after the episode, Kangana has now spoken about Karan Johar and said that she does not consider him a bad person.

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Karan Johar is not a bad person’

Speaking to ANI about Koffee with Karan, Kangana said, “I have made peace with him. I don’t think Karan Johar is a bad person. You know, I think he’s very proudly just superficial, flaky and flashy. He likes that. He’s very proud of that, and I think he has an amazing sense of humour. It is just that he has this attitude, ‘You can’t sit with us.’ So I don’t think I have a problem with Karan Johar.”