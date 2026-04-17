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Kangana Ranaut says she has ‘made peace’ with ‘superficial’ Karan Johar; refused work with SRK
Kangana Ranaut spoke about differences with Karan Johar and said that she does not consider him a 'bad person'.
When Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism” during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2017, her statement became a major topic of discussion in Bollywood, with debates on groupism and favouritism in the industry—issues that continue to resurface even today. Following the episode, relations between Kangana and Karan soured, with both expressing their discontent on social media. Years after the episode, Kangana has now spoken about Karan Johar and said that she does not consider him a bad person.
Kangana Ranaut says ‘Karan Johar is not a bad person’
Speaking to ANI about Koffee with Karan, Kangana said, “I have made peace with him. I don’t think Karan Johar is a bad person. You know, I think he’s very proudly just superficial, flaky and flashy. He likes that. He’s very proud of that, and I think he has an amazing sense of humour. It is just that he has this attitude, ‘You can’t sit with us.’ So I don’t think I have a problem with Karan Johar.”
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‘Shah Rukh Khan is very chivalrous with women’
During the same interaction, Kangana also spoke about meeting Shah Rukh Khan and why she never worked with the three Khans—Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She said, “Shah Rukh is the most pleasant person you will ever meet. He is very well brought up. His mother was a magistrate, and I think she has a great influence on him. He is very chivalrous with women.”
Speaking about whether she ever got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan, she said, “I had some opportunity to work with him, but by that time I was over this whole thing wanted to act with heroes.” When asked about the reason behind her not working with the three Khans, she said, “There was a time when I wanted to, but then I was just over it.”
What happened between Karan Johar & Kangana Ranaut?
After Kangana’s jibe against Karan on his show, the filmmaker had fired back, accusing her of playing the victim card. He had told Mumbai Mirror, “I am done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card. I am DONE! You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you’ve been terrorised by the bad world of the industry leave it.”
Even though this episode happened 9 years ago, Kangana has been quite vocal about her opposition to certain camps in Bollywood and accused them of groupism and nepotism. In an earlier chat with The Lallantop, Kangana called him “very snooty, very classist” and said, “He knows what he has done. He is very snooty, very classist and he was taken aback that I gave it back to him. Voh bhi ek waqt tha (That was also a time),” she said.
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