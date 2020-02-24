Kangana Ranaut looks exactly like Jayalalithaa in new Thalaivi still

Thalaivi will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26. (Photo: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter) Thalaivi will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26. (Photo: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter)

A still of Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in upcoming biopic Thalaivi was released on the latter’s 72nd birth anniversary. The still was posted by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

The still shows Kangana in a white saree, also sporting the recognisable red bindi. Kangana bears an uncanny resemblance to Jayalalithaa. This is more realistic than Kangana’s earlier look that was widely criticised on social media for too much use of CGI to give Kangana a chubbier look.

Thalaivi is being helmed by AL Vijay on a script penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Apart from Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR, industry buzz suggests the film also stars Jisshu Sengupta as Shoban Babu, Madhoo as Janaki Ramachandran and Poorna as Sasikala Natarajan.

Director Vijay recently spoke to Indianexpress.com about his approach to Thalaivi. He said, “Our biopic intends to celebrate madam Jayalalithaa. At the same time, we aim to give a good cinematic experience to the audience. She was a warrior woman, and her story deserves to be told.”

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi … without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

He added, “The film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad sir, who penned Baahubali and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. As a team, we are aware that screen adaptations of the lives of the famous tread a fine line—what and what not to show. I am eternally grateful to J Deepak, nephew of madam Jayalalithaa, who has given us the ‘green signal’.”

Thalaivi will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26.

