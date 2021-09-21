Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Alia Bhatt’s bridal ad: ‘Stop manipulating naive consumers…’

After Alia Bhatt’s latest bridal ad sparked controversy online, Kangana Ranaut has joined in the debate. She took to Instagram and shared a post, asking brands to not mix ‘religion’ into their advertising to manipulate ‘naive customers’.

Alia’s bridal ad questioned the tradition of ‘kanyadaan’, where the bride’s parents ‘give’ her away to the bridegroom. Kangana wrote a lengthy post saying that women are worshipped in the scriptures and there’s no harm in seeing them as ‘precious source of existence’.

In the caption of her post, Kangana wrote, “Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…”

In her post, Kangana wrote on the tradition of kanyadaan, and the concept of renunciation. She also requested people to stop ‘mocking’ Hindu rituals. “We often see a martyr’s father on television, when they lose a son on the border, they roar ‘Don’t worry, I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga. Kanyadan ho ya putradan, the way society looks at the concept of renunciation shows its core value system…”

Check out Kangana’s full post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

In the ad, while sitting at the mandap with her husband-to-be, Alia mentions each member of her family — grandmother, father and mother — and how much they love her. However, she objects against the practice of kanyadaan at weddings. She asks why she was always treated as the ‘other’ and a temporary part of their family, despite loving her so much. “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan,” she asks in her internal monologue. She is pleasantly surprised when her mother-in-law and father-in-law give their son away as well. Everyone smiles, and the couple gets married. While this was hailed as a modern concept and a strong message for women empowerment, others echoed Kangana’s sentiments.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in the midst of a legal battle with Javed Akhtar, was last seen in the film Thalaivii, which had a theatrical release on September 10.