scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Alia Bhatt’s bridal ad: ‘Stop manipulating naive consumers…’

Kangana Ranaut made a 'humble request' to brands asking them to not mix religion and politics in their advertisements. This comes after Alia Bhatt's latest bridal ad sparked much controversy online.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 3:08:24 pm
Alia Bhatt, Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut lashes out at Alia Bhatt's latest ad (Photos: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut, Mohey Fashion)

After Alia Bhatt’s latest bridal ad sparked controversy online, Kangana Ranaut has joined in the debate. She took to Instagram and shared a post, asking brands to not mix ‘religion’ into their advertising to manipulate ‘naive customers’.

Alia’s bridal ad questioned the tradition of ‘kanyadaan’, where the bride’s parents ‘give’ her away to the bridegroom. Kangana wrote a lengthy post saying that women are worshipped in the scriptures and there’s no harm in seeing them as ‘precious source of existence’.

In the caption of her post, Kangana wrote, “Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Don't think I did anything intentionally to upset Kangana

In her post, Kangana wrote on the tradition of kanyadaan, and the concept of renunciation. She also requested people to stop ‘mocking’ Hindu rituals. “We often see a martyr’s father on television, when they lose a son on the border, they roar ‘Don’t worry, I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga. Kanyadan ho ya putradan, the way society looks at the concept of renunciation shows its core value system…”

Check out Kangana’s full post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

In the ad, while sitting at the mandap with her husband-to-be, Alia mentions each member of her family — grandmother, father and mother — and how much they love her. However, she objects against the practice of kanyadaan at weddings. She asks why she was always treated as the ‘other’ and a temporary part of their family, despite loving her so much. “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan,” she asks in her internal monologue. She is pleasantly surprised when her mother-in-law and father-in-law give their son away as well. Everyone smiles, and the couple gets married. While this was hailed as a modern concept and a strong message for women empowerment, others echoed Kangana’s sentiments.

Kangana Ranaut, who is in the midst of a legal battle with Javed Akhtar, was last seen in the film Thalaivii, which had a theatrical release on September 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Navya Naveli Nanda, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Leone
Navya Naveli Nanda, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Leone: 20 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement