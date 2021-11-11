Kangana Ranaut tried ‘to spot’ Karan Johar at Padma Shri ceremony, promises she wouldn’t have misbehaved

Actor Kangana Ranaut said that becoming friends with Karan Johar, especially after their ongoing public feud, would be ‘stretching it’. People can only be friends, she said, if they can vibe intellectually. Both Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar received Padma Shri Awards earlier this week.

At the Times Now Summit, which Kangana attended post the Padma ceremony, the actor spoke candidly about her equation with Johar, whom she’s been attacking publicly since 2017. Kangana had appeared in an episode of Koffee with Karan, and called the host ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’.

Revealing why she didn’t meet Karan at the Padma Awards, Kangana quipped, “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us in different time slots.”

Further speaking about the possibility of meeting Karan Johar at the event. Kangana said, “I tried to spot him around and he wasn’t there. I would have spoken to him. There can be conflicts and disagreements but that doesn’t mean that you do not believe in co-existing. That’s what I speak about and giving equal opportunities to all, be it outsider-insider, underprivileged, nepotism. I encourage co-existence of all kids so I was not going to misbehave.”

Kangana Ranaut’s remarks in that infamous Koffee with Karan episode were later called out by the filmmaker publicly, leaving the two Bollywood biggies at loggerheads. Ever since, both Kangana and Karan have avoided meeting each other.

Apart from Kangana and Karan, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami, Sarita Joshi and the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were among the 119 recipients of the Padma Shri Award this year. Kangana’s Padma Shri came after she recently won the National Award for Best Actress, for her performances in Panga and Manikarnika.