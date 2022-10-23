Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and others attend Ekta Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali bash. See photos and videos

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her home, which saw the who’s who of tinsel town arriving, looking their finest. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who made her debut as a host with the producer’s reality show Lock Upp, was one of the first guests to come in. She was also seen interacting with her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain at the entrance.

Television’s most loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also walked hand in hand at the bash. While Kundrra opted for a white sherwani, his lady love looked stunning in her black saree. The couple seemed to be in a sweet conversation as they were clicked by the paps.

While Raj Kundra quickly stepped inside the bungalow after coming out of the car, his wife Shilpa Shetty posed for cameras along with sister Shamita Shetty. Other Bollywood and television celebrities at the bash included Ayushmann Khuranna, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu, Disha Patani and Alaya F, among others.

The host entered the venue dressed in a white lehenga and hesitatingly posed for photos. Her leading stars from her many TV shows like Hina Khan, Ronit Roy, Karishma Tanna and Karan Wahi were also clicked at the party. Surbhi Jyoti, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were seen at the party as well, dressed in their traditional best.

Karan Johar, who recently shocked his fans by quitting Twitter, was also seen making a fashionable appearance at the party. Dressed in a yellow, red and black kurta, the filmmaker pouted for the cameras on the red carpet.