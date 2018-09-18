People warned me not to work with Kangana Ranaut: Kanika Dhillon

Mental Kya Hai writer Kanika Dhillon shares Kangana Ranaut is a sharp, fiery and an interesting mind. Mental Kya Hai writer Kanika Dhillon shares Kangana Ranaut is a sharp, fiery and an interesting mind.

Writer Kanika Dhillon, of Manmarziyaan fame, who has penned actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Mental Kya Hai as well, says she was told it wouldn’t be a good experience to work with the star given the controversy over Simran’s writing credit.

The Simran row began last year in August after the release of the film’s first poster, in which Kangana was credited as the ‘additional story and dialogue writer’ ahead of its writer Apurva Asrani’s ‘story, screenplay and dialogue’.

In no time, Apurva took to Facebook where he debunked Kangana’s claim of converting the movie from “one line screenplay to a full-fledged story”.

When asked if this incident left her wary of working on Mental Kya Hai, which features Kangana and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, Kanika said while people around her warned her against doing the film, she had a great time collaborating with “a sharp” mind like Kangana’s.

“There’s this huge perception (about Kangana). Yes, people did warn me that it’s not going to be a good experience, as a writer, to work with her. ‘You don’t know what will hit you,’ they said. But Kangana is a sharp, fiery and an interesting mind. I had a lot of fun collaborating with her. That’s all I can say,” Kanika told indianexpress.com in an interview.

Mental Kya Hai has been directed by Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It will release next year in February.

