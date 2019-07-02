Kangana Ranaut: If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that

Actor Kangana Ranaut, scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon and director Prakash Kovelamudi launched the trailer of their upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya in Mumbai on Tuesday. After launching the trailer, Kangana spoke about the controversy surrounding the movie’s original title, Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana said, “Whenever anything is of Kangana Ranaut, lots of people have several problems. If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that. Keeping all that in mind, even we have learnt to make our way through it and ensure that no one has to face any inconvenience, even if it means that I have to face some inconvenience in return.”

Kangana Ranaut also stated that the word ‘mental’ was banned recently. She said, “There were several cases and threats against us. The South Indian original of Salman Khan’s Kick is called Mental. But we were informed that these words were banned just a few weeks ago.”

But the actor maintained that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was very supportive and had no issues with the film’s content.

Kangana said, “The Censor Board cooperated with us a lot. We have been given a U/A certificate. They said, ‘you’ve made a good film and we couldn’t find anything offensive in it.’ We have faith in our intentions.”

Kangana Ranaut also revealed how she herself has been shamed on many occasions.

She said, “There was a phase in my life where people tried to openly shame me by saying that I have a mental illness. They said I am on medication and hence she is claiming things. I had answered that as well saying, ‘so what?’. Even though I am not on any medication, I would not have been embarrassed if I was.”

Kangana also added she could relate to her Judgementall Hai Kya character Bobby.

“When Kanika narrated me the role, I thought it was my story. If the phase of 2016-2017 hadn’t come and if I had heard the story then, maybe I wouldn’t have considered it an issue – a girl being called mentally unstable. I related to the film because of my phase,” the actor said.

Kangana concluded by revealing why she chose to do Judgementall Hai Kya even when initially she was not keen on doing a thriller. She said, “The film is not structured only around metal illness, offering a solution at the end. A mainstream heroine is always happy and chirpy – loved by all. But we haven’t seen a girl with her own issues and on medications. A mainstream heroine who is dealing with a mental illness and trying to fight it. It is not a sob story. She is doing her business, her job and trying to see the silver lining.”

Judgementall Hai Kya is slated to release on July 26, 2019.