It’s not possible for sane people to like me: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut thinks her character Bobby in Judgementall Hai Kya is “crazy and mental”. The actor, who is seen doing all kinds of things – from playing with a blade to stalking her neighbour, shared the craziest thing she was asked to do while shooting for the psychological thriller.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ranaut revealed, “I think the most creepy was the one where I am checking them (Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur) out through the keyhole. That was so creepy. And they were taking macro shots of my pupils. I just hated that. And then there are sequences in the film, where I am actually a creep. I get into their room. I am checking out their clothes and things like that. For me, that’s damn creepy.”

Kangana Ranaut is sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao again after their hit film Queen. While in Queen, they played a couple who were never really shown romancing, in Judgementall Hai Kya too, their chemistry is a tad different.

Kangana shared, “Me and Raj, we have this unconventional chemistry. Even in Queen, we were not paired opposite each other. But we were very convincing as two people who can be in love. Same here. They are not exactly lovers. But there is a lot of attraction between the two. And the film plays upon that and it is quite engaging.”

Judgementall Hai Kya is a whodunnit where Kangana (Bobby) and Rajkummar (Keshav) are trying to put the blame on each other in a murder case. While Bobby comes across as someone suffering from mental illness, Keshav looks like a man with secrets.

Kangana concluded, “I have a lot of faith in my fans and I know they (fans) are all cracked up. They are all crackpots because it’s not possible for sane people to like me. I feel that all of us mental people will expose normal people on 26th of July.”