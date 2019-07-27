I have got nothing to lose: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut plays Bobby in Judgementall Hai Kya. Bobby is one of the kookiest and weirdest female characters ever to grace Hindi films. This movie comes right after Kangana’s turn as Rani of Jhansi in Manikarnika.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ranaut shared why she took up Judgementall Hai Kya after playing a queen in Manikarnika. “Judgementall Hai Kya is about a person who is mental. She is a crackpot. And after playing Lakshmibai, it was a perfect character. Lakshmibai was an epitome of perfection, goddess-like. I wanted to do a character who is completely rejected by the society and who doesn’t find acceptance in the world. So, it just became a natural progression to be Bobby,” the actor shared.

So, what would happen if the character Simran from her debut Bollywood film Gangster met her recent characters, like Queen of Jhansi or Bobby.

Laughing at the probability, Kangana Ranaut quipped, “That would be a wonderful meeting point for the two of them! I think Manikarnika will be startled and taken aback to see the youth, after they got us independence. Simran is a millennial, so she would be talking to Manikarnika in a millennial style.”

We further prodded her about handling life in her own way and how she manages to do that in an industry that is governed by certain set norms. She said, “My strength surely comes from the fact that I have got nothing to lose. And I am not conditioned to be a certain way. There is no prototype for me. These are some of the things that work in my favour.”

Kangana Ranaut is one of those very few actors from the current breed who have stayed away from social media. The actor has a reason for staying away from platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

“Social media is very engaging. And if you engage so much, when do you work. And I am not just an actress, I am a filmmaker. I am a writer. I have a lot of things that I need to invest in. I cannot be engaging with millions of people on hourly basis,” she said.

Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao, hit screens on July 26.