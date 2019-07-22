Every battle that I have fought has been quite draining: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut thinks every phase of her life has been a stepping stone for her. The actor, who never shies away from divulging details about her journey to stardom, believes though all her battles haven’t been easy, they have only made her stronger.

Ahead of the release of her latest film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. The actor, who keeps hogging limelight for her unabashed statements, was asked whether all the challenges she has faced in the past few years ever takes a toll on her.

She said, “For me, I think every battle that I have fought has been quite time consuming and draining for me. It has not been easy. It has not been an easy ride. But I never thought what I will gain or what I will lose. So I think that spirit is very important where you are ready to sort of put your personal interests aside.”

From her tiff with Hrithik Roshan to calling Karan Johar the “movie mafia” and introducing many to the term “nepotism”, Kangana has courted several controversies. And all this, while she emerged as the highest paid female actor in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut, who turned director with her last release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will now be seen playing Bobby in Judgementall Hai Kya, a character she calls a “crackpot”. Talking more about Bobby, Kangana said, “I think I have not done a character like Bobby in my life. I have never done a crazy character like that. So it’s a completely new side of mine that people will see.

Further stating that Bobby is just an extension of herself, Kangana added, “Bobby is Kangana. So when there is a portrayal of a real-life character like Manikarnika or Jayalalithaa, you take inspiration from them. However, when it is a character which has been created out of thin air, be it Tanu, Datto, Rani or Bobby, they are an extension of you.”

Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film will hit screens on July 26.