Kangana Ranaut reveals why she has joined Twitter

Kangana Ranaut says she never felt the need to join social media. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has made her social media debut. She joined Twitter on Friday after she saw “the power of social media” in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Releasing a video on Twitter, Kangana shared how she never felt the need to join social media as she said what she had to say in “artistic” ways instead of saying it in a “rudimentary way”. The actor also revealed how she lost deals worth crores because she was not ready to join social media.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut said, “It has been 15 years since I have been working in films. In these years, there have been many occasions when there has been immense pressure on me to join social media. My agents and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a witch and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. Still, I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt distant from my audience.”

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

She added, “I have always felt that if I have to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way; through films, I have talked about women empowerment and nationalism. I believed that I would do so in an artistic way. That has been my stance always.”

The Panga actor is excited to start this new journey and seeks the love and support of her fans. She also believes social media has the “power to bring reforms we want for a new India”

“This year, I have seen the power of social media. I have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant Singh Rajput and have won. So, this makes me feel positive about its power to bring the reforms we want for a new India. So, this is why I have joined social media. I need your support in this journey, and I am looking forward to this journey to build new relationships,” Kangana Ranaut concluded.

