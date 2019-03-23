Kangana Ranaut: Jayalalithaa’s story is very similar to mine

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday in Mumbai. After cutting her birthday cake, she interacted with journalists and spoke about her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi.

The Jayalalithaa biopic will be helmed by director Vijay. It has been titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi.

Talking about the biopic, Kangana Ranaut said, “I always wanted to do regional films. When we go to Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, they mainly watch only South cinema. There is a lot of disconnect with that part of the country. So, I always wanted to get a good opportunity to do work there. This just came my way. I was planning to make my own biopic. The work was going on but Jayalalithaa’s story is very similar and a far bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration, I found it so similar (to her own biopic). We will be doing the film mainly in Tamil. It will be released in Hindi as well. I will learn Tamil.”

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has won three National Awards in her career, and is now expecting one more for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

“If I don’t get the next National Award for Manikarnika, then the credibility of the National Awards will be questionable. If someone does better than this, then I will be objective enough to say ‘no, I don’t deserve it as the other person has done better.’ I think Tabu was fabulous in Andhadhun last year, and next year it will be a revelation if there is a better performance than Manikarnika. But I don’t think there will be one,” said Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana also spoke about the importance of voting and participating in the politics of our country. She said, “It is very important to vote. We only always complain and crib about things but we never demand. The politicians are the doers and we need to tell them what we want. So, we should voice our opinions and actively vote. By doing so, we are giving a direction to our country because that responsibility lies on our shoulders.”