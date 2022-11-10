Did Jaya Bachchan ignore Kangana Ranaut in front of Anupam Kher? Fans call it an ‘awkward encounter’

Anupam Kher’s acting school Actor Prepares hosted a special screening for his upcoming film Uunchai, which was attended by the film’s cast and their family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and several celebrities. Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Bhagyashree were present as well. Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa will be release in theatres on November 11.

While Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t present, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the venue together to watch the film. Fans observed that Jaya Bachchan ‘ignored’ Kangana, as the actor said ‘Hello Jaya ji’, but Jaya Bachchan didn’t reply. “She brought it upon herself. She has only herself to blame. Also Jaya didn’t 100% ignore. She did acknowledge her, just chose not to engage further. Which is fine,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another added, “It was an awkward encounter – no one knew how to react lol.”

However, Abhishek gave Kangana a courteous hug and had a small conversation with her. There was much confusion regarding this meeting as Kangana had attacked Jaya Bachchan back in 2020 regarding her ‘thaali’ comment in Lok Sabha.

At the time, Jaya Bachchan had reacted to Bollywood being dragged through the mud after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, saying, “People who have made their name in the industry are calling it a gutter. Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai…” Kangana had hit back saying, “Which plate are you referring to Jaya ji? A thaali (plate) was given, in which a two-minute role, item numbers and a romantic scene were offered and that too only after sleeping with hero. I taught feminism to the film industry, decorated the ‘thaali’ with patriotic films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, it is not yours,” she had written in Hindi.

Moreover, Kangana hadn’t spared Amitabh Bachchan from her attacks either on Twitter, before she was suspended from the micro-blogging site in 2021.

Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, revolves around four friends who decide to scale Mount Everest to fulfil their friend’s dying wish.