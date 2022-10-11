Kangana Ranaut meets Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur: ‘His simplicity and love for Himachal are inspiring’

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the filming of her much-awaited movie Emergency, met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Manali on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Queen actor dropped a series of pictures from the meeting with Thakur. In the first image, Kangana was seen in a discussion with Thakur and others at CM’s home. “Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Jairamthakur ji met at his home… his Simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring,” she captioned the picture.

In the second image, Kangana was seen enjoying breakfast and having a fun chat at a round table with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and others.

“Mom specially made Himachali bhalles and babrus as breakfast for our Chief Minister, which he ate and really loved,” the caption reads. The next photo features the 35-year-old actor, Jairam Thakur and a Member of Himachal’s Legislative Assembly Govind Singh Thakur.

She mentioned Govind in the caption. The actor wrote, “He’s been my neighbour but got the opportunity to meet him today in all these years.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in director Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas. The film will feature Kangana in the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency marks Kangana’s first solo directorial. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the movie is still awaited.