Kangana Ranaut backs Isha Koppikar’s ‘andhbhakt’ label, says she identifies as a ‘bhakt’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to support actor Isha Koppikar, who said that she identifies as a “andhbhakt (blind devotee)”. She explained that she was devoted to serving her country, and for her, the term is not restricted to any political party. Kangana supported Isha and gave examples of the incidents that showed her love for her country.

Kangana reshared Isha’s video on social media and wrote, “Wow!! Well explained, as for me… In high school, protested against a teacher who used to hit children on the head with a stick during assembly. Protested against 26/11 violence. Protested against Nirbhaya brutality. Never blamed parents for any limitation that may have come my way; instead uplifted the whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself. Identifies as a bhakt of almost anyone whom I meet; I love my country, I love my people, I simply love my life.”

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Kangana Ranaut on Isha Koppikar video (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram) Kangana Ranaut on Isha Koppikar video (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram)

Isha Koppikar on being labelled ‘andhbhakt’

Previously, Isha had shared a video on Instagram, where she said that she is “proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee”. “If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion, then yes, I am proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee. But my devotion is not to any political party, but to my country, to my India. Nation first. I can question the Government, disagree with policies, and still love my country. My home is here; I earn my bread and butter here. So I have no shame in loving my country,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

Isha further added, “Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that makes your country better. Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why don’t we think about what we can give the country? See, there are two types of children. One, who counts all their life what their parents have not given and what they have given. And the second, whatever they get, they make it not only their own, but also their parents’ life. The difference is not just in circumstances, but in thinking.”

“Because India is changing, my friend. Now is the time for our thinking to change and we become a part of making a new India.” The actor stressed that such labels don’t bother her, but she proudly calls herself a ‘nationalist’. “So, call me a devotee, call me a blind devotee, call me a nationalist. I love my India. I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically. Jai Hind,” Isha concluded in the video.

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has been quite vocal about her remarks on the GenZ ever since the CJP protests began in June. At one point, she described GenZ as “gutter generation”. She has since said that she did not label the entire generation as “gutter” and was pointedly speaking about a select few.

On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in June. The film tanked at the box office.