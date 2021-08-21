Kangana Ranaut is on to her ‘next mission’ as she begins filming Tejas, see photo

After wrapping up the shoot of her action-thriller Dhaakad, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has moved to another movie set. She has started the shoot of her next film Tejas, where she plays an IAF pilot.

Sharing a picture of herself from the set of Tejas, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team 🇮🇳 @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies.” In the picture, the actor is seen donning the blue Indian Air Force uniform as she interacts with the film’s director Sarvesh Mewara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates women in uniform, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Kangana’s first look from Tejas was unveiled on her birthday in March. The actor has also been giving a glimpse into how hard she has been training for the film. To attain a certain physique and agility needed to play her role, she has claimed that she is going through ‘army training’.

Apart from Tejas, Kangana Ranaut also has Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.