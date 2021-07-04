Kangana Ranaut is enjoying ‘Hungarian summer,’ joins Dhaakad team for next schedule

Kangana Ranaut is back to work. The actor has flown to Hungary. A few days back, Kangana was spotted at Mumbai’s airport. Later, on Sunday morning, the actor shared a picture of herself taking a tour of the city. The 35-year-old will soon start shooting for the next schedule of Dhaakad in Budapest.

Kangana will join Arjun Rampal, who is already in Budapest. Arjun has been spending time with his son and Gabriella Demetriades. On Saturday, Arjun shared a reel revealing his look and mood for Dhaakad.

Kangana Ranaut in Hungary. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut in Hungary. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has headed to Budapest for the shoot of Dhaakad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut has headed to Budapest for the shoot of Dhaakad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dhaakad’s earlier schedule was wrapped in February this year. Sharing a picture on Twitter, the actor praised the film’s team and promised her fans that the actioner is going to be “something spectacular.” “Schedule wrap alert…. most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up,” Ranaut had tweeted.

Earlier in a statement, the 34-year-old had said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana Ranaut.