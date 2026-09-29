‘Kangana Ranaut is a joke now,’ says Rajeev Masand: ‘I miss her as the actor’

Kangana Ranaut has lost the plot. At least Rajeev Masand thinks so. Former film critic, and now the COO of Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA), recently reiterated that while he loves Kangana as an actor, he feels the person has overshadowed the actor now, particularly after her entry into politics. Kangana became an MP from Bhartiya Janata Party a couple of years ago after winning the Lok Sabha election in her constituency of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Rajeev Masand on Kangana Ranaut

“I miss Kangana the actor. She’s just a joke now,” Rajeev said recently. He also dismissed Kangana’s go-to narrative that she was deprived of opportunities by the top stakeholders of Bollywood. “I don’t know. That’s just a great story to keep repeating again and again. But I don’t think so. Let’s just face it — Bollywood respects success. A lot of people have had it hard in the beginning, but once you’re successful…,” he argued.