Kangana Ranaut: I want to evoke thoughts and ideas through my work

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken attitude, confidence and abrasiveness, recently bared it all on Mid-Day’s chat show Sit With Hitlist.

From her cinematic journey and opinions on contemporaries to her love for poetry, direction and many other lesser-known facts, the Queen actor was at her unreserved best.

In over an hour-long interview, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has never been a movie buff. It’s so ironic that growing up she never watched many movies.

She said, “I actually stumbled upon this profession, and my need to find myself was more spiritual, which is what I am exploring at this point. But even earlier, money, fame, and adulation were not the driving factors. You can tell from my choices. I am not on social media, and I have never been a film fan. Even today when I have to watch a film/series to study, or I am asked to, it takes a lot of effort.”

Speaking about being offered Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat, Kangana Ranaut told Sit With Hitlist, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered me Padmaavat. But as I was doing Manikarnika around that time, that conversation didn’t go anywhere. He also wanted me to do the “Ram-Leela” song earlier.”

She added, “I have had the opportunity to know him in person and he is kind of a filmmaker who leaves a strong impression on you, especially if you are a fresh mind.”

Meanwhile, talking about the low-point in her career, the 32-year-old actor said she was almost on the verge of quitting acting before Queen happened. She said, “It was the end of my career. Everything was over. And I was doing films that would further harm me. I was doing 10-minute roles, working in the launch vehicle of a politician’s son. I did all of this to sponsor my education in the US.”

The actor has also ventured into direction and had co-directed her recent film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

Giving an insight into her love for direction and speaking about the significance of it, Kangana Ranaut said, “Directors should be made mainstream heroes like in the West. The directors and technicians are the unsung heroes of the industry. They are stars like Christopher Nolan is. I don’t look down upon filmmaking, or feel it can compromise on my popularity.”

She added, “Also, I don’t even enjoy what comes as frills for actors — unnecessary attention, dancing at weddings, fairness-cream endorsements. I want to able to evoke thoughts and ideas through my work. If a story is within me, I want to share it with the world, and live through them. It is spiritual in its nature.”

Also, talking about her abrasiveness and her point of view on actor Ranbir Kapoor’s reluctance to comment on the current political issues in the country, Kangana, without-mincing-a-word, said, “These are the people who feel absolutely exclusive, saying one has nothing to do with the rest of India. This is the kind of attitude that Karan Johar and gang thrive on. And a lot of negative PR about me has been happening from these people. Maybe you don’t know, but I know who gives out news [about me]. That’s why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place.”

“You don’t have to have entire knowledge about politics and other things. But at least show your concern. Justify your position as a celebrity as the responsibility lies on you to reflect the psyche of the masses. You should definitely have a say when the country is in such a sensitive situation,” Kangana Ranaut added.